Priyanka Chopra makes Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner dance to Kareena Kapoor’s Tareefan, Nick calls it ‘his jam’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Miami vacation with his family -- brothers Kevin and Joe, and his fiancee Sophie Turner -- has been given us constant vacation goals. And now, the actor has established that the Jonases are as much a fan of Bollywood music as all of us. If on Tuesday, Priyanka had Nick, Joe, Sophie and Kevin dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Mera Wala Dance, Wednesday had them grooving to Kareena Kapoor’s Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. Nick also claimed on Instagram that the song was “his jam”.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “When Bollywood music kicks in.” Priyanka also tagged Kareena and Sonam, and rapper Baadshah. The post got a quick response from Sonam and her sister, Veere Di Wedding co-producer Rhea. While Rhea wrote, ‘Yas PC’, Sonam commented, “Waah PeeCee”. Priyanka can be seen yelling ‘Ya Bebo’ in the video. Priyanka and Kareena recently appeared together on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

Priyanka and Nick have been sharing regular updates from Florida where they have been partying with Joe and Sophie. One of the videos showed them singing the Jonas Brothers’ new song, Sucker, whose music video also featured Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra with Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan.

Priyanka and Nick got married last December at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in dual wedding ceremonies, in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions. On the work front, Priyanka appeared in her third Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic this February and has completed filming her Bollywood comeback movie, The Sky is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

