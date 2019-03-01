Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas collaborate in Jonas Brothers’ music video Sucker, Sophie Turner is there too. Watch

The Jonas Brothers are finally back with their new single Sucker, after a hiatus of six years. And the video features the partners of all the three brothers. While Priyanka Chopra can be seen joining husband Nick Jonas on screen for the first time, Kevin Jonas is accompanied by wife Danielle and Joe Jonas by fiancée and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner in the video.

The three brothers can be seen singing, “I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you” as they go on to enjoy their lives with their respective partners.

The video is quirky and fun as the three brothers and Sophie can be seen sipping wine while soaking themselves in the bathtub. Priyanka can be seen dressed in a funny pink costume riding a little bicycle while Sophie is seen in a wacky fur costume and eating leaves from a nearby shrub. At one point, Priyanka’s walk down the hallway in a golden dress that reminds us of her walk in her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. She goes on to remove it at the end of the video.

Priyanka shared the video with the caption, “#SuckerVideo OUT NOW This is the first time we’ve worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair…#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband.”

The brothers had teased their reunion in a Carpool Karaoke spot for The Late Late Show with James Corden. Nick had shared the cover of the single on his Instagram handle a day before while announcing their return. Sucker is Jonas Brothers’ first release after their split. Their last album was First Time had released in June 2013.

