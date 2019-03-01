Luka Chuppi screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon watch film with their families, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday join in
Updated: Mar 01, 2019
Actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is out in theatres now. Kriti can be seen saying in the film trailer that they are the only live-in couple living with their entire family. Same was true at the screening of the film which was held a day before the release on Thursday - both Kartik and Kriti were accompanied by their families at the do. Interestingly, Kartik’s Bollywood fans Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also came to watch the film.
While Sara had expressed her desire to go on a coffee date with Kartik long ago, Ananya had confessed on the chat show Koffee With Karan, that she has a crush on him because he is ‘damn cute.’ When host Karan Johar reminded her that Sara also has a crush on him, Ananya had said that she would then chose to watch them on their date. It was a surprise to see them bonding at the screening.
Sara looked lovely in a denim dungaree whereas Ananya chose a little black dress for the occasion. Ananya and Kartik will soon be seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana also has a prominent role in the film and can be seen conducting Kartik and Kriti’s marriage in the trailer. He was accompanied by his wife Akriti and sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap at the screening.
Among other celebrities who came to watch the film were Ananya’s father Chunky Panday, Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma and Munna Michael actor Nidhhi Agerwal.
Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt also attended the screening with his daughter.
