CBFC passes Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi with 4 cuts, mutes swear words

The Central Board of Film Certification has granted a U/A-certificate to Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, after asking for three audio and one visual change in the original edit of the film. The film is set to hit theatres on March 1.

The CBFC has muted the word “k*njar” and “har**mi” . The word “chu**a” has been replaced with “kutta” and a zoom in on a hand gesture for dialogue “Mujhe bhi chahiye” has been modified. The board has also asked for an additional disclaimer to be added in Hindi. The final runtime of the movie will be 126 minute 9 second.

Recently, makers of Total Dhamaal had to make five changes for a U certificate. Apart from additional disclaimer for anti-dowry, the board had also asked words “har**mi”, “pich**de” and “material kya hota hai (objectifying women) to be muted. The CBFC has also removed an “abusive sounding word”. Earlier this month, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy was asked to trim a kissing scene between the lead actors.

Talking about the theme of live-in in the film, Kartik had earlier said, “Indian society today is more realistic... In a way it is good that our thinking is widening. People are open to thinking in a way which was not there earlier. We are in a good democratic situation where we are free to think, free to say and do things, which are not harming anyone else. This is the first film which is saying that come live-in with family. It is the funny quotient of the film. This has never happened. This is the unique and interesting aspect about the film.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy set to hit the theatres on March 1.

