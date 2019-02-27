After IAF strikes across LoC, Pak actor Mahira Khan says nothing more ignorant than cheering for war

After India’s air strikes across LoC early on Tuesday morning, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan said there is nothing uglier than a war, and hopes better sense will prevail. “Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail... Pakistan zindabad,” Mahira, who starred in Bollywood film Raees, tweeted.

Her tweet was a response to a thread on the Twitter wall of Fatima Bhutto, author and granddaughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The Indian Air Force jets destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing 325 militants and terror recruits. India’s action came after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Mawra Hocane, who was seen in Indian film Sanam Teri Kasam, feels it is time to put humanity first. “It is time we understand this as humans. The media needs to take charge and stop being provocative. It’s our duty to inculcate peace and use our words for better and not worse. Praying for peace always,” she posted.

"There can be NO winners in war if we value Human Life at all."

Actor Fahad Mustafa also hoped for peace, and said: “War does not determine who is right ...Only who is left. Say no to war.” While many wished for peace, there were some stars who reacted strongly.

Taking a dig at a famous dialogue from Karan Johar’s film My Name Is Khan, actor Veena Malik said: “My Name is tree...And I’m not a Terrorist.”

