IAF jets strike across LoC: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar lead Bollywood in saying ‘Jai Ho’

Bollywood celebrities have reacted to Indian Air Force fighter jets striking a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the Line of Control early on Tuesday morning. Actors including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal, among others, lauded the armed forces for the strike that comes almost two weeks after a terror attack killed 40 CRPF soldiers in south’s Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi,” while Abhishek Bachchan lauded the efforts of the armed forces, simply saying, “Namaskar karte hain.” Akshay Kumar added, “Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack.”

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force... Jai ho !!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 26, 2019

नमस्कार करते हैं। 🙏🇮🇳 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2019

Vivek Oberoi also wrote on Twitter, “Jai Hind #IndiaStrikesBack,” while singer-composer Kailash Kher praised the armed forces in his tweet. Paresh Rawal tweeted, “A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY. JAI HO.”

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 26, 2019

A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019

Indian Air Force fighter planes struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the LoC in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa early on Tuesday morning. The IAF used Mirage-2000 jets, causing an estimated casualty of 200-300, the sources said.

