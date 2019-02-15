 Pulwama terror attack: Numb with horror, say Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra
Pulwama terror attack: Numb with horror, say Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed at least 44 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

Press Trust of India
Many Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar have condemned Pulwama terror attack.

Calling it a “cowardly act”, Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others expressed shock over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed at least 44 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

At least 44 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

Ranveer Singh said he was disgusted by the “cowardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. “My sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry,” he said in a tweet.

Alia also tweeted, “The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra said, “Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack.”

Akshay Kumar said the incident should not be forgotten. “Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten,” he said in a a tweet.

“My heart goes out for the jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia,” wrote Salman Khan.

Farhan Akhtar also took to Twitter to express his anger.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called the terror attack a “heinous” crime. “Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama. I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

Javed Akhtar also shared a tweet grieving the loss of life.

Actor Rishi Kapoor termed the attack “shameful, shocking, reprehensible”. “Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families,” he wrote on the microblogging website.

(With HT inputs)

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 12:17 IST

