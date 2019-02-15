Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Valentine’s Day together, share their ‘always and forever’ pics

Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Valentine’s Day after their marriage on Thursday. Nick shared his private moments with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra late Thursday, wishing fans on Valentine’s Day.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Happy Valentine’s to you and yours. How lucky am I?” The picture shows Nick sitting at a piano as Priyanka leans on his back. Priyanka looks gorgeous in a red dress. Earlier, talking about the American actor-singer, Priyanka described him in three words: , “Husband, calm, extremely loving.”

Priyanka, too, shared a picture with Nick and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.. always and forever.”

Recently, the couple was spotted at the screening of her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t it Romantic?, where she features as a yoga instructor.

Speaking at the event, Priyanka opened up about their family plans and revealed that while they have not thought about it yet, it is something that “needs to happen” and that she is ready for the responsibility when it comes. “We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” she said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make one stunning public appearance after another. See pics

Priyanka and Nick got married last December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur over ceremonies that last for three days. She is currently working on her next Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 09:20 IST