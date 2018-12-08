Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are inseparable as they attend a promotional event. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most talked about celebrity couples in the world. Now a familiar face in India, the American singer/actor has been accompanying his wife on her work outings post their wedding on December 1, 2.

After the two made a stylish appearance at the Bumble app launch party, they were spotted at the dating app’s promotional event.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Bumble launch event. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka also became the first Indian to be featured on the cover of Vogue America - she will be seen on the January 2019 issue. She arrived with Nick for the event and took part in a cake cutting ceremony.

Dressed to kill in a sequinned, shimmery, multi-colour Elie Saab dress, the Quantico star rocked her look with her red chooda and mangalsutra with vermillion adorning her forehead. With her hair tucked up in a messy bun, she made for the most stylish bride in the floor-length number. Nick, however, refused to steal the attention from his lady and kept it simple in a casual grey tee and trousers.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at an event. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pose for the paparazzi. (Viral Bhayani)

The couple cut the cake together, which also featured the actor’s cover picture. Looking gorgeous in a beige dress with a low neckline and a leopard print belt around her waist, the Baywatch star features in the ‘love stories’ segment in the magazine and has spoken about her love life and breaking barriers.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The five day celebrations were attended by their families, including Nick’s to be sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.

They also hosted a grand wedding reception in New Delhi on December 4 and are expected to throw their second reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity.

Priyanka has invested in the dating app, which allows women to take the first call about picking up the right date. She is also working on her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

