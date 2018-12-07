Nick Jonas’ brother Joe welcomes Priyanka Chopra to the family, reveals bride’s family defeated them in sangeet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur that left their fans in awe for its sheer scale. The wedding celebrations went on for five days and if the pictures are anything to go by, it was a lavish but fun affair. Besides Priyanka’s family including cousin Parineeti Chopra and Mannara Chopra, Nick’s family had also flown to Jodhpur for the wedding. His elder brother Joe Jonas attended the event with his fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who has millions of fans in India.

Post the wedding, Joe welcomed his new sister-in-law into the family with a touching post on Instagram. Sharing the picture from their Christian wedding, Joe captioned it along with a heart emoji, “Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family Pri! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week.” Note, Joe refers to the Baywatch actor as Pri.

The singer-musician took part in the bit fat Indian wedding and couldn’t control talking about it on Today show. He said, “Marrying Nick off to Priyanka has just been fantastic. Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I’ve ever seen and to be part of it was a dream.” He even raised a toast to the newlyweds post the Christian wedding and shared his experience, “I kinda blacked out for a minute. I was just overwhelmed with emotion. This is my brother, my best friend and to see him marrying his dream girl ... there was a lot of tears the whole weekend — and a lot of smiles. I had (the toast) on paper, so that was the most important part.”

However, the musician siblings were defeated by team bride during the sangeet. There were dance performances from both sides with Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra, Parineeti and other relatives and friends putting up a breathtaking dance act on stage. From the groom’s side, all from Nick to Sophie shook a leg on stage in traditional Indian wear but lost the competition. Talking about the same, Joe said on the show, “The sangeet’s a beautiful Indian tradition a few days before the wedding where you put on a performance, and they have the most incredible performers in her family. They have a lot of friends and family who are Bollywood stars.”

Joe had also criticised the sexist article published by The Cut calling Priyanka a “global scam artist”, which was taken off after a worldwide backlash. He had tweeted, “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”

This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next. https://t.co/G3hvXmhm9O — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 5, 2018

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 10:28 IST