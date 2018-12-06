Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas can’t keep their eyes off each other as they attend party for app launch. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently tied the knot in Jodhpur and followed it with a grand reception in Delhi. But there’s is no stopping this actor who continues to juggle work with the celebrations. The bride wrapped up the shoot of her film The Sky Is Pink just days before the wedding and has now resumed work. She has invested in the Bumble dating app and would be facilitating its expansion in India. The couple headed to its launch party on Wednesday and were a delight to watch.

Looking gorgeous in her bridal glory, Priyanka made a confident style statement in a nude two-piece dress with a golden belt and matching stilettoes. However, her red chooda, henna-laden hands and feet and vermillion adorning her forehead stole the attention as she emerged as the quintessential traditional but modern bride. Nick on the other hand, looked a dapper as usual in a grey suit and held his lady as the two posed for the cameras.

Fortunately, the couple did not look bothered by the highly sexist article by a writer named Mariah Smith in The Cut, calling Priyanka a ‘global scam artist’ whose PR machinery was on the lookout for a romance for her. The article invited the wrath of her fans world over and was later removed after several celebrities including Sophie Turner and Sonam Kapoor severely criticised the portal for what it had done. The writer had claimed in the article that Priyanka intends to break Nick’s heart and that he simply wanted ‘a fling’ with an older woman but is now caught up in a ‘life sentence’. She advised him to gallop on the horse he arrived on and run away. The controversial article also shamed her for buying expensive things and questioned their age gap saying that their relationship doesn’t make sense as Nick would want to stay a bachelor at 24 while Priyanka would be looking to settle down at 34.

Priyanka and Nick had tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After a vibrant mehendi and a fun-filled sangeet, the couple got married in a Christian ceremony on December 1 and read their wedding vows again in a Hindu ceremony on December 2. Their wedding reception was held in Delhi on December 4 and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are also expected to throw another wedding reception in Mumbai, the details of which are yet to be known.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 09:27 IST