Priyanka Chopra says she was touched by Prime Minister Modi’s words and blessings at her wedding reception

Newlywed actor Priyanka Chopra has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing her wedding reception with his presence. “A heartfelt thank you to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Along with the tweet, the Quantico actor shared a photograph in which she and her husband American singer Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra can bee seen having moments of laughter with the PM.

Modi, who was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a black Nehru jacket, gifted the newly weds a rose each and remained on stage for about 10 minutes. He met Nick and Priyanka’s families with folded hands and exchanged pleasantries. After getting married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan palace last week, Priyanka and Nick hosted a grand reception party here on Tuesday.

The reception also saw designers like Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Ritu Beri, Anju Modi, JJ Valaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, along with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) President Sunil Sethi, in attendance. Key mediapersons were also invited.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 18:04 IST