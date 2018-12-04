Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ first official wedding photos out. See pics, video

The first pictures from actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas’ wedding are out. The couple’s pictures were shared by People magazine and they also feature on its cover. The photos show Priyanka in a pristine white Ralph Lauren wedding dress. She is joined by Nick, who is also wearing a custom suit by the designer. Their bridesmaids and groomsmen are also dressed in outfits by Ralph Lauren.

Another picture shows Priyanka in a red lehenga and Nick in a golden sherwani from the couple’s Hindu wedding. Check out Priyanka and Nick’s wedding pics and videos here:

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day but I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be,” Priyanka told People magazine. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special,” she added.

Nick said “The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

Priyanka and Nick’s big fat wedding took place over the weekend at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

While they first exchanged vows in a Christian wedding that was officiated by his father, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. Various pictures and videos of the duo’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony have made their way to social media.

The complete Jonas family was in attendance -- Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas. From the bride’s side, all her close friends and family members, including mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara, were present at the ceremony.

The two are now expected to host a reception in Delhi and then another in Mumbai.

