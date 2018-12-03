Parineeti Chopra reveals how groom’s family performed LIVE at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ sangeet

Actor Parineeti Chopra has given a first hand account of all that went down at the sangeet function of her cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas. Parineeti says the grooms’ side surprised them by performing LIVE at the sangeet.

Sharing a picture from the sangeet night, Parineeti said both the side were very competetive but still enjoyed a lot together. “For our SANGEET, the Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi and Nick’s love story though songs. scenes and skit - full bollywood style!!! The whole family rehearsed for days and days. And were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow!!! But when the ladka wallas came on stage. they stumped us. They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced LIVE, including lip syncing hindi songs! Damn, we should have known. - All of this - but the spirit of competition was overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise!!! Wow wow wow. WHAT A NIGHT. P.S. We shared the trophy,” she captioned her post.

Priyanka Chopra at her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur on Dec 2, 2018. Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday. (IANS)

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday. (IANS)

Priyanka had also shared pictures and videos from the ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. For the sangeet, the Quantico star chose to wear Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold and silver sequins saree.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday. The couple is yet to release their wedding pictures.

Priyanka, 36, wore a red sari, while Jonas, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban, People magazine reported late Sunday. For their Christian wedding, the couple wore custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits and their wedding parties also donned the same label. The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds, with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. The complete Jonas family was in attendance -- Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, a pastor who officiated at the Christian wedding, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas. From the bride’s side, all her close friends and family members, including mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara, were present at the ceremony. An E! online source said the bride looked “breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit”.

“Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony, it was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages,” the source added. Prior to the Hindu wedding ceremony, Priyanka and Nick had traditional mehendi and sangeet functions. The couple wore outfits by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for both the ceremonies. The wedding ceremonies were held in utmost secrecy with no media allowed in. Even the guests were asked not to bring mobile phones with cameras. Other than select pictures from the mehendi and sangeet that were released to the media, only one grainy photograph of Priyanka in red was circulating on social media.

The couple is yet to share any pictures of the Christian or the Hindu weddings. The duo earlier posted the photographs from their pre-wedding ceremonies on their respective social media accounts.

(with agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 15:08 IST