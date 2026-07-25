Army officer’s son, 20, dies in Delhi after car skids off road, falls in drain

A 20-year-old son of an Indian Army officer pursuing higher education at a university in the United States (US) was killed after the car he was driving skidded on a slippery stretch near the Nangal Dewat red light in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Friday morning, plunged into a drain and overturned, police said. Officers said the duo had spent the previous night at a friend’s house and were heading towards the woman’s residence in Vasant Kunj on Friday morning when the accident took place.

Police identified the deceased as Yashvendra. His female friend, who owns the car and was seated in the front passenger seat, survived the crash.

Officers said that the duo studies in the same US-based educational institution. They had spent the previous night at a friend’s house and were heading towards the woman’s residence in Vasant Kunj on Friday morning when the accident took place, a police officer said.

“Near the Nangal Dewat red light, while negotiating a sharp turn, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road surface. The car fell into a drain and overturned,” the officer said.

Yashvendra sustained grievous injuries and was taken for medical treatment, where he died during treatment, the officer added.

In her statement to the police, the woman said the accident occurred after the vehicle skidded on the slippery road while taking the turn.

Police said the car was registered in the woman’s name but was being driven by Yashvendra at the time of the accident. The woman’s father works in the cybersecurity sector at a private firm in Okhla, while her mother is a homemaker.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding the accident was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station on Friday morning. Police said a case was registered and a probe is underway.