'Pakistani propaganda accounts': PIB fact-checks AI-generated videos of Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked AI-generated videos of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan that are being circulated to spread misinformation. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked AI-generated videos of Union ministers Piyush Goyal (R) and Dharmendra Pradhan that are being circulated to spread misinformation.

The clarification comes after AI-generated videos of both the ministers went viral on social media. The PIB's Fact Check Unit said that both videos are fake and digitally altered, stating that neither Goyal nor Pradhan made the statements attributed to them in the clips.

It further alleged that the videos are being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts as part of a misinformation campaign.

Also Read | Govt fact-checks Pradhan's altered clip: 'Circulated by Pak propaganda accounts'

Goyal alleges AI deepfake video, FIR registered Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday alleged that a deepfake video created using artificial intelligence (AI) had been circulated to falsely attribute remarks to him about the ongoing student protests.

In a post on X, Goyal said his remarks to the media outside Parliament had been "maliciously doctored using AI" to create and circulate a fake video.

"My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation," he said.