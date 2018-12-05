Priyanka Chopra’s wedding veil is ‘bigger, brighter than my future’: Read the funniest memes

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with American singer Nick Jonas is likely to be remembered for a long time to come. From her all-red, heavily sequinned lehenga choli to her ‘Bollywoodesque’ pre-wedding functions, this was one big fat Punjabi wedding. However, what has become a talking point is the train of her wedding gown.

The stunning and embellished Ralph Lauren gown wowed one and all but what was most noticeable was her exceptionally long train. At 75 feet, her Tulle train has inspired Twitter to come up with numerous memes. Ever since the first official pictures arrived, the internet has been flooded with memes about Priyanka’s train. From being called a ‘machhardaani’ (mosquito net) to being compared to the covering of a cricket pitch, Twitter had a field day over her dress.

Here are few of the most hilarious ones.

Groundsmen covering cricket pitch from Priyanka Chopra's 75ft long veil#NickYanka pic.twitter.com/oEhNNpDC7D — yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 4, 2018

priyanka chopra's veil is bigger and brighter than my future pic.twitter.com/7UhoGBz92T — b.🎄❄️ (@foutted) December 4, 2018

After the tallest statue, an Indian wears the longest wedding dress. Jai ho! #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/KUEe61hENR — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 4, 2018

I aspire to be as extra as @priyankachopra’s 75 ft veil pic.twitter.com/uDsFe93s8n — Vandita (@vforvandita) December 4, 2018

Thank you @priyankachopra for letting us know that you can use mosquito net a.k.a machardani has a veil. pic.twitter.com/EfNWhgZmdQ — saikiran (@imsai_sk) December 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's veil could serve as a mosquito net for my entire apartment with double insulation for the my windows. Wawu!! — VaMaphosa (@_katarinha_) December 4, 2018

It may be recalled that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in accordance to Christian customs on December 1 and followed it up with a Hindu wedding on Sunday. Prior to that, the family held the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, also at Umaid Bhawan. A wedding reception was held in New Delhi on Tuesday and was attended by PM Narendra Modi and their families.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 09:08 IST