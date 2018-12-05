Priyanka Chopra’s wedding veil is ‘bigger, brighter than my future’: Read the funniest memes
Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan has wowed all. However, it is her wedding veil that has been at the receiving end of Twitter jokes. Here are some of the funniest memes.bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2018 09:09 IST
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with American singer Nick Jonas is likely to be remembered for a long time to come. From her all-red, heavily sequinned lehenga choli to her ‘Bollywoodesque’ pre-wedding functions, this was one big fat Punjabi wedding. However, what has become a talking point is the train of her wedding gown.
The stunning and embellished Ralph Lauren gown wowed one and all but what was most noticeable was her exceptionally long train. At 75 feet, her Tulle train has inspired Twitter to come up with numerous memes. Ever since the first official pictures arrived, the internet has been flooded with memes about Priyanka’s train. From being called a ‘machhardaani’ (mosquito net) to being compared to the covering of a cricket pitch, Twitter had a field day over her dress.
View this post on Instagram
Ralph Lauren is honored to announce that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married wearing custom Ralph Lauren. . The bride’s strapless column dress embellished with pearlescent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including "Family," "Hope," and "Compassion." . The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" (meaning "My Life") at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. . The bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls, and ring bearer were all dressed in Ralph Lauren for the wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, 2018. . Courtesy of @People, on newsstands tomorrow. . (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. . Photograph: Jose Villa/Getty Images . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50
Here are few of the most hilarious ones.
Groundsmen covering cricket pitch from Priyanka Chopra's 75ft long veil#NickYanka pic.twitter.com/oEhNNpDC7D— yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 4, 2018
priyanka chopra's veil is bigger and brighter than my future pic.twitter.com/7UhoGBz92T— b.🎄❄️ (@foutted) December 4, 2018
#Priyanka’s veil is twice the size of my Pune PG. #PriyankaKiShaadi #NickYanka #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/CoQSXxGpKp— Anwesh Panda (@anwesh_panda) December 5, 2018
After the tallest statue, an Indian wears the longest wedding dress. Jai ho! #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/KUEe61hENR— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 4, 2018
I aspire to be as extra as @priyankachopra’s 75 ft veil pic.twitter.com/uDsFe93s8n— Vandita (@vforvandita) December 4, 2018
Thank you @priyankachopra for letting us know that you can use mosquito net a.k.a machardani has a veil. pic.twitter.com/EfNWhgZmdQ— saikiran (@imsai_sk) December 4, 2018
Priyanka Chopra's veil could serve as a mosquito net for my entire apartment with double insulation for the my windows. Wawu!!— VaMaphosa (@_katarinha_) December 4, 2018
It may be recalled that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in accordance to Christian customs on December 1 and followed it up with a Hindu wedding on Sunday. Prior to that, the family held the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, also at Umaid Bhawan. A wedding reception was held in New Delhi on Tuesday and was attended by PM Narendra Modi and their families.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Dec 05, 2018 09:08 IST