Priyanka Chopra is a vision in red and white in Ralph Lauren, Sabyasachi. See latest pics

The first official images of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding are out and the bride’s looks take us back to Robert Frost’s poem, Fire and Ice. Priyanka looked ethereal in a custom Ralph Lauren.

The veteran designer on his Instagram handle posted a beautiful image of the couple along with a message that stated that the bride’s strapless column dress embellished with pearlscent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including “Family”, “Hope”, and “Compassion”. The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride’s dress hand embroidered with the Urdu word “My Jaan (meaning “My Life”) at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart.

The bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls, and ring bearer were all dressed in Ralph Lauren for the wedding at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 last week. The much talked about couple got married to each other in a Christian wedding ceremony yesterday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The joyous and beautiful pictures from the Mehndi ceremony surfaced on social media last week and Priyanka did not disappoint us in a folksy, multi-hued organdy attire, inspired by a vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collection.

For the Indian wedding, Priyanka wore a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga with hand embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork embroidery. 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India took 3720 hours to create this modern masterpiece. As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, the designer further shared that her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece. Nick Jonas wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

As we are loving the new images from the wedding, we can’t wait for the upcoming reception looks.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 19:06 IST