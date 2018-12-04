Sophie Turner’s traditional wear at Priyanka-Nick’s mehendi and sangeet is a stark opposite of her GOT avatar

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in the weekend gone by and the pictures of the couple and their families totally stole our hearts. There’s been talk about the love, happiness and celebration that the functions were all about and like all others; we can hardly contain our excitement about the remainder pictures from their wedding and the upcoming receptions. What caught our eye particularly was Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner, who blended in almost perfectly in the Indian customs and traditional wear.

Sophie wore a bottle green embellished lehenga-choli on the mehndi ceremony and changed into a red corset-lehenga pair for a dance performance she put together for the couple at their sangeet. While we’re unsure the song she danced to, her dance moves go on to show it was a fast-paced Bollywood number. That’s a complete paradigm shift for most of us who have seen her donning pastel shades in the first few seasons of Game of Thrones when she moved to King’s Landing, followed by her struggle phase which led to a change in her presentation – a beautiful representation of struggle that changes you within. By the seventh season, many even opined how Sophie aka Sansa Stark was becoming a younger version of Cersei Lannister. The fire in her eyes aside, it’s also the way Sansa was wearing her auburn hair in the last season.

Sophie Turner wears a bottle green lehenga at PeeCee-Nick’s mehndi (Priyanka Chopra / Instagram)

Speaking about her green lehenga and the look that complimented what she wore, she kept the makeup simple and paired the look with statement earrings and simple bindi. The lehenga, a base of bottle green, had gold zari embroidery all over, with the heavy dupatta completing her look. We do feel that a maangteeka would have been a worthy addition to Sophie’s look at the mehndi ceremony.

Coming to her red lehenga and matching corset, designed by Abu-Sandeep, Sophie carried this look like a diva. The red highlighted her complexion and the simplicity of her makeup and jewellery worked wonders. On a base of red, this lehenga-corset was created with motifs in gold embroidery all over which Sophie paired with juttis in the same colour contrasts. The only piece of jewellery we see in this look is a pretty maangteeka, something we feel should have also made it to her mehndi look.

As curious we are to see PeeCee and Nick’s White Wedding and Hindu Wedding wear, Sophie’s look too is one we’re waiting for. Have you noticed the tattoo Sophie sports above her right elbow? Sophie has apparently honoured the House Stark (Game of Thrones) with a tattoo of the dire wolf sigil and the quote that reads, “The pack survives.”

