Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding: The bride revisits her ‘Desi Girl’ look

Bollywood’s desi girl and one of our best exports to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is now married and the newly released pictures are proof that the wedding, as private as it was, was a fun affair for the guests and the couple. The newly married couple, Priyanka and Nick met at the Oscars 2017 After-Party and it’s pretty much been a whirlwind romance for the two. What was the most beautiful, however, was the union of two stark different cultures that came together to celebrate and made the wedding ceremonies a memory of a lifetime for the happy couple.

The Western ceremony on Saturday was officiated by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr. PeeCee’s wedding gown and Nick’s suit was designed by Ralph Lauren. We had shared earlier how Ralph has only designed three other wedding gowns before he agreed to do so for Priyanka. With a heartwarming story around it, Priyanka and Nick’s wedding has been a match made in heaven.

While we’re eager to see the pictures from the wedding ceremonies, what the couple and the guests wore and the inside scoop on the complete wedding shenanigans, the pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram account warmed our hearts a bit more. Seeing nick adapt to the Indian rituals was so cute that we can hardly contain our happiness and glee.

We loved what Priyanka wore at the haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The colourful lehenga designed by Abu-Sandeep was followed by a white and gold sequin saree. The blouse, a backless corset, was a perfect 10 match to her saree. She paired this with a heavy diamond necklace, small earrings and glitter shoes, keeping the makeup minimal and letting her saree do the talking for the actress. We got major #desigirl vibes from her blockbuster film, Dostana. The highlight was PeeCee enjoying her wedding to the tee, something that actress and Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, validated for us through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Nick wore a raw silk sherwani paired with loafers and is said to have got Priyanka’s name written with mehendi on his palm. If this is not the husband of the millennium part 2, then we wonder what is?!

Apart from the couple, Nick’s musician brother Joe Jonas sand for them while his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Parineeti Chopra prepared solo dance performances for them. The families got together and performed to the hit number, Gallan Goodiyaan, from the 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do. We agree with PeeCee when she wrote, “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.”

Yes, it was, and the coldest of hearts will have melted.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 15:14 IST