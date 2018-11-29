Priyanka Chopra’s bold Masaba look deserves your attention. Here’s how much it costs

We appreciate Priyanka Chopra’s style for so many reasons, but mostly because she tries out all the daring, adventurous (maybe even downright crazy) trends. Unsurprisingly, the bride-to-be -- Priyanka and fiancé Nick Jonas, along with their families, are in Jodhpur for their wedding festivities -- is making a statement with every pale blue anarkali and metallic pink skirt, whether she is conscious of it or not.

Ever since he landed in India for the wedding, Nick and Priyanka have been out and about celebrating their imminent marriage. That’s cool with us, because the pair has been showing their stylish wardrobes, which also happen to be totally in sync. After wearing multiple elegant and sophisticated traditional Indian looks from designers, such as Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Priyanka -- who is known to be partial to outfits boasting colour and interesting motifs -- dressed in Masaba separates in eye-catching prints on Wednesday, she headed to the JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai, following morning’s family puja.

Priyanka’s funky coordinates by fashion designer Masaba Gupta consisted of high-waisted trousers elongating her legs and a plunging crop top with long sleeves highlighting her slender waist. The flared pants and belted blouse came in the the same in-your-face pattern: Almost life-like brown coconuts, as well as breezy coconut trees, consistently covered the red satin garment they are printed on. A black tote and nude pumps -- Priyanka opted for neutral-tone accessories presumably to keep the focus on her matching set -- were the final touch. You can now get your hands on the same printed House of Masaba ensemble that Priyanka wore -- It is priced at Rs 16,000. Boho girls will love this one. And the best part? No need for loud accessories here — this outfit does all the talking.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 17:03 IST