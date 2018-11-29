Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Couple leaves for Jodhpur with Sophie Turner, ahead of mehendi, sangeet

The countdown for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ grand royal wedding has begun. The couple left for Jodhpur in the wee hours of Thursday, November 29. Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot in the Rajasthani city on December 2. Dressed in a striped, white kurti and palazzo, paired with a colourful dupatta, the bride-to-be was all smiles as she was spotted with beau Nick.

Nick looked dapper in casuals with an add-on jacket as he joined his ladylove to fly to their wedding destination. According to a report in DNA, the couple is set to take part in a mehendi and sangeet ceremony on November 29 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra and other relatives were also spotted at the airport along with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Joe’s fiancé and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The former Miss World was caught up with wedding preparations the previous evening. The Quantico star was spotted running for last minute fittings at the JW Marriott hotel. Looking tired, the diva still looked pretty in bright orange co-ords with floral prints. She was accompanied by a friend and wrapped up chores on time before their departure.

Joe and Sophie were also spotted with Priyanka and Nick during the puja that was organised by Priyanka’s mother on the morning of November 28. As per the report, the mehendi and sangeet will then be followed by a haldi ceremony on November 30 and a cocktail party the next day.

Nick will reportedly perform a medley of his songs at the sangeet while Priyanka will perform on a few of her favourite dance numbers.

Just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka-Nick are also set to tie the knot twice in accordance with each other’s traditions. While they will read their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony in the morning on December 2, the couple will deck up in traditional Indian wear for the Hindu wedding ceremony later in the day.

The couple will reportedly fly from Jodhpur for Delhi on December 3, where they will throw a lavish reception at the Taj Palace Hotel for their family members and friends the next day. The family is expected to throw another reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai in the second week of December.

The Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is the venue of Priyanka Chopra’s wedding on December 2.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 09:34 IST