Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan to appear together?

Priyanka Chopra is currently on everyone’s social media feeds, as the bride-to-be gets ready to tie the knot with fiancé Nick Jonas in a lavish Jodhpur wedding. But other than the wedding talk, the actor is also in news for her appearance on popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 6. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Priyanka is set to share the Koffee couch and sip some coffee with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show’s host, filmmaker Karan Johar, has reportedly invited Kareena and Priyanka to shoot together for an episode for of Koffee With Karan 6 in the second week of December, after the bride-to-be’s December 2 nuptials at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

“Priyanka is currently busy with her wedding prep. She was first going to shoot with Kareena for Koffee With Karan after her wedding on December 6. But now, it has got postponed to the second week of December. The final date hasn’t been locked yet, but it is sometime around December 14 or 15,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Another source added that Karan wanted to complete filming all episodes in the first week of December but he made the exception for Priyanka because of her wedding. “Priyanka is too occupied with her wedding so it was difficult for her to take out time for the shoot. So she requested Karan to push it by a week. Also, Kareena Kapoor is available for the said date too so the trio together has finalised for the second week of December,” the source was quoted as saying.

Priyanka Chopra sat on the Koffee With Karan couch with her then rumoured boyfriend, actor Shahid Kapoor. (File Photo)

In 2010, Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the show with now-husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. (File Photo)

Kareena and Priyanka starred with Akshay Kumar in 2004 film Aitraaz and had made some unpleasant comments about each other on the Karan Johar show in the previous seasons. In 2010, Kareena appeared on the show with now-husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, where she took a dig at Priyanka, saying, “Where does she get that accent from?” A couple of episodes later, when Priyanka sat on the Koffee With Karan couch with her then rumoured boyfriend, actor Shahid Kapoor, also Kareena’s ex-boyfriend, she reacted to Kareena’s comment, saying “The same place where her boyfriend gets it from.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and his family have touched down in India ahead of his impending wedding. Priyanka and Nick’s wedding festivities kickstarted with a Mumbai party on Monday, with close friends and family, including Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner, as well as actors Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra. Meanwhile, Kareena was busy promoting Mowgli: Legend Of the Jungle in Mumbai at back-to-back events.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:15 IST