From Saif Ali Khan’s sex stories to Sara Ali Khan’s dating preferences: 6 things to look forward to in Koffee with Karan

Father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will appear on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, on Sunday. They follow the likes of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan and Malaika Arora.

This will be Sara’s biggest introduction, ahead of her debut film, Kedarnath, which will soon be followed by director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, also stars Sushant Singh Rajpur and is set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods of 2013.

Here’s what we can expect from the episode

Saif’s TMI

A week after Karan poked fun at Aamir for oversharing about his sex life, it is Saif’s turn to make everyone uncomfortable. Speaking about how his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has redefined the gym look, Saif said in a promo video that he’s lucky that he gets a good look at her in the bedroom. Sara covered her ears at this.

Who’s wilder? Saif or Amrita Singh

Sara says in a promo video that since she’s the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, of course she’d be weird. But according to a Quint report, when she’s asked which of her parents is wilder, Sara gives this crown to her mother.

Saif wrote a letter to Amrita on the day of his wedding to Kareena

And he made Kareena read it! According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Saif made it a point to convey to his ex-wife, Amrita Singh, that he was starting a new chapter in his own life. The report adds that Kareena was supportive of the gesture when Saif asked her to read the letter.

What are the three questions Saif would ask Sara’s boyfriends?

When Karan asks Saif what would be the three questions he’d ask anyone who wanted to date Sara, Saif responded: “Political views, drugs,” but before he could complete his answer, Karan said, “Money would be a nice question to ask.”

Sara wants to date Kartik Aaryan

During, perhaps, the famed rapid fire round, Sara says that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan, star of the recent Rs 100 crore hit, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. To this Saif asks, “Has he got money? If he has money he can take her.”

But she wants to marry Ranbir

It looks like Alia Bhatt has competition. Sara says in probably the rapid fire round that she would want to marry actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently dating Alia.

Future guests on Koffee with Karan include brother-sister duo Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and husband-wife duo Ajay and Kajol Devgn.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 13:03 IST