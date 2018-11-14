Karan Johar shoots new Koffee With Karan episode with Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. See pics

Filmaker Karan Johar another brother-sister duo joining him on the couch of his hit celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. Actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen with his author sister Shweta Bachchan in an episode of the show this season.

Karan shared pictures from the shoot and called the two his ‘siblings’. “With my childhood buddies !!! The most wonderful siblings ever!,” he captioned a picture with the two. “Cuppa Joe with the elder sister and brother,” Abhishek captioned a picture of the three. Shweta also shared a picture of herself ‘flanked by the best boys’.

Abhishek is seen wearing a red jacket in the pictures while Shweta is seen in a creation from her own label, MxS. She is wearing a silver top with long fringes and a glossy pair of black pants. Karan is seen in an all-black suit with sequins.

The other brother-sister duo to appear on Koffee With Karan this season will be Arjun Kapoor and his sister Janhvi Kapoor. The two shot for their episode a few weeks ago.

So far, Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-Varun Dhawan, and Aamir Khan have made appearances on the show. The new season will also feature Saif Ali Khan with his daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The show premieres on Star World at 9pm on Sundays.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 22:48 IST