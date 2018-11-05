Koffee With Karan 6: Aamir Khan chooses Shah Rukh Khan over Salman Khan, gives a hilarious reason for it

Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan will definitely not go down the history as one of the most entertaining episodes of the show but it wasn’t entirely hopeless. Host Karan Johar had some serious and a few fun questions for actor Aamir Khan and the latter obliged him with some lukewarm answers.

Karan opened the show with yet another soliloquy that was not related to the episode or his guest in anyway. He shared with his audience how he has the fear of missing out (FOMO) while his friend Aditya Chopra has the fear of going out. He said he wishes to trade lives with Aditya for two years so he could also feel what it’s like to not care about what happens around him.

He then abruptly called on stage his guest for the night, Aamir, who quite candidly confessed he was on the show to promote his new movie, Thugs of Hindostan. While he did say he found the show interesting, the same was not reflected in his wandering eyes and a bored expression.

Karan began the conversation by asking Aamir about his choice of films and if he purposefully chooses projects with a social message. Aamir clarified that he chooses projects with scripts that interest him. He gave a little introduction to his character from Thugs, calling him a man without a conscience. He said that with Thugs, it was the first time he agreed to do a film because he fell in love with his character.

Taking the conversation forward, Karan talked to Aamir about how he is known for his progressive nature, even when it comes to his personal life. He mentioned how Aamir has a cordial relationship with his ex-wife Reena Dutta and how his wife Kiran Rao is also friends with her.

Aamir spoke about Reena with extreme fondness. “Reena and I were married for 16 years and when we broke up it was traumatic for me for her and both our families. But we tried to deal with it as best as we could. It did not mean that I lost respect for Reena, or for that matter, I lost my love for Reena. She is a really wonderful person,” he said.

When asked about their kids Junaid and Ira and their interest in movies, Aamir revealed that Junaid is indeed looking forward to becoming an actor or a filmmaker. Karan asked him how he would react if his son wasn’t a good actor. Aamir said he would tell his son the truth to his face as it would be unfair towards the film and the audience if he supported his son’s career irrespective of his acting abilities or the lack thereof.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the episode was the discussion between Karan and Aamir about the #MeToo movement. Karan praised Aamir for being the first person to take action in the matter when he decided to walk out of Mogul upon learning to that the film’s director, Subhash Kapoor, had been accused of sexual harassment.

Aamir said that he and Kiran have decided not to work with a person if there is ‘enough reason to doubt that person’. When Karan asked him if he is making these decisions based on an intuition, Aamir said he had no choice in the matter.

He also said that the burden of potentially harming an innocent man’s career also rests heavy on his heart. “I was aware of the responsibility on Kiran and me. Also, there were a lot of things. If the person is innocent, I do not know how will I live with myself because I would have finished the person off. I carry that burden and I think about it every night,” he said.

Karan said that he too feels anxious about the next name that will come up in the movement and what that would entail but he feels he needs to support the movement as it is something he believes in. “These voices are required and need to be empowered because if we, being in a privileged position, don’t take an action then who will. So, I am in a dilemma every single day. I wake up anxiety ridden because I feel whose name I am going to read today and how it is going to impact their lives? All I can say it is a required clean up. There is a huge positivity to this also. There were people abusing their power, exploiting woman and I think that needed to be eradicated and that is going on,” he said.

Karan then moved on to the lighter segment of the show. He got Aamir to call up random people and tell them to watch his movie. The prank fell flat as almost everyone he called up believed that it was indeed Aamir calling them.

In the next bit, the host and his guest took ‘koffee shots’ as part of a game. Aamir revealed that he has cheated in a relationship, Karan revealed he once fell off the bed while in the act, Aamir said he often showers with his wife and that he has never participated in roleplay.

For the rapid fire round, Aamir was pitted against Karan himself while Malaika Arora was invited as the judge. She asked him why he joined social media and he revealed it was on the insistence of Amitabh Bachchan. She asked him to choose between Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to save one from drowing and kick one off his boat. Aamir chose Shah Rukh because ‘bhai doob hi nai sakte’.

Aamir refused to choose between Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as a potential co-star or even pick a young actor who is giving tough competition to the stars.

When it was Karan’s turn, he chose Kareena Kapoor as his better friend over Twinkle Khannna and shopping over gossip. However, he too denied to choose between his favourite young director that he has mentored.

Ultimately, Malaika gave the Koffee Hamper to Aamir for his answer about kicking Salman off his boat. This was Aamir’s first win at the rapid fire round.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 08:31 IST