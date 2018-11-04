Koffee With Karan with Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora: 6 things to look forward to in tonight’s episode

After having a lot of fun with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in the season premiere episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, and then following it up with another action packed episode with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, host Karan Johar will welcome Aamir Khan to his popular chat show. Aamir, whose new film Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 8, will be joined by Malaika Arora.

We can expect some trademark wit from Aamir, who is known to be Bollywood’s most notorious prankster, despite his reputation as a perfectionist. Here are six things you can look forward to from the next episode of Koffee with Karan.

Will Aamir’s kids join the film industry?

Aamir will talk about his eldest children, Junaid and Ira, and their chosen career paths. Junaid is interested in direction and acting, while Ira has always been into cinema, Aamir says, hinting at his kids one day joining the film industry.

Return of the coffee shots

The feature, which started last season, has guests taking coffee shots if they are unable to answer a question posed to them. In this segment, Karan will join Aamir on the couch while the questions are asked by another person. This time, it is Malaika Arora’s turn to ask Aamir and Karan the questions, which will surely result in some juicy answers.

Aamir’s TMI

In one of the promos shared online, Karan asks Aamir if he’s ever showered with someone, to which Aamir instantly replies that he has. Aamir’s quick reply takes even Karan by surprise and when Aamir continues that he and wife Kiran Rao take showers together all the time, Karan turns away and says, ‘TMI’.

Some questions will remain unanswered

When Karan asks Aamir if he has ever cheated on anyone, Aamir stays mum and takes a shot of coffee, which indicates that this is a question that he won’t be answering. A promo also shows Aamir being asked to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. We’ll have to watch the episode to find out his answer!

Aamir doesn’t cover his hickies

In another example of his forthright attitude, when Karan asks him if he’s ever covered his hickies (love bites), Aamir shoots back, “I never cover my hickies.” Turns out Aamir has also never role played during sex, which was another question he answers without taking a beat.

Aamir pulls Karan’s leg

When Malaika asks Karan which of the two — shopping or gossip — Karan could give up, Karan thinks for a moment and says he could live without gossip. But then Aamir interjects by saying that Karan’s fashion sense is so bad that there’s no point in him shopping at all.

