Koffee With Karan 6 preview: Ranveer Singh indirectly invites Akshay Kumar for his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Filmmaker and host Karan Johar is back with the sixth season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. After the first episode, which saw Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone sharing the couch, the second episode will have Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. While Karan had tried his best to make Deepika reveal the details of her upcoming November wedding, it remains to be known if he finds success while chatting with Ranveer in the new episode.

Deepika and Ranveer have just announced their wedding date on their social media but have not revealed the venue. The two will tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony on November 14 and 15. In a preview of the next Koffee With Karan episode, Akshay can be seen asking Ranveer about the wedding to which the latter replies, “Aap suit silwa lo” (Get a suit tailored for yourself). So, is Akshay invited to the most awaited wedding of the year?

Karan is known for digging up secrets about the personal lives of celebrity guests on his show. The preview hints at how Ranveer is getting on Akshay’s nerves and testing his patience with his witty one liners and overexcited attitude. The Gold actor even mocks him for not letting him speak at all. Calling Ranveer a difficult person to be with, he goes on to add, “Hats off to Deepika.”

In another preview, Akshay pokes fun at the Padmaavat actor over how the Ranveer dances for hours at wedding parties for money. Known for his humour, Ranveer proudly replies that he doesn’t like money getting wasted and confesses dancing at not just weddings but birthday parties and mundane ceremonies, too.

Besides the biggest Bollywood celebrities, this season will feature some never seen before pairs such as father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, singers Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah besides Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif.

Janhvi & @arjunk26 look great holding the Koffee mug. It’s your turn!#KoffeeWithKaran

Use the link to click a picture now - https://t.co/ulYdQVhse3 pic.twitter.com/M1FVGCBGCV — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) October 21, 2018

#Koffeewithkaran With MY FASHION SOULMATES



Fav. Director & AMAZING HUMAN BEING @karanjohar Sir 😊



Fav. Rapper and BIG Brother @Its_Badshah Bhaji 😊🙏🏽



Baut Fun Kiya Shoot Pe.. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/i5VvO0fL07 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 22, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:16 IST