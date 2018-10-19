Alia Bhatt is living up the New York life with Ranbir Kapoor by her side. See new pic

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently in the United States to spend some time with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

While Alia hasn’t shared any pictures with Ranbir lately, her latest picture on Instagram hints at her beau’s photography skills. The Raazi actor can be seen striking a pose on a busy street in New York and shared the image with the caption, ‘Lurker for life’.

She was also spotted hanging out with actor Priyanka Chopra the same day. The two ladies were seen having fun in the company of each other after making an exit from a building. While Alia was in knee-length boots and a long shirt, Priyanka Chopra was her usual stylish self in an overcoat thrown on a red top and denims. Alia was one of the few Bollywood celebs to attend Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash and will now be seen sharing the couch with Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone on the first episode of Koffee With Karan.

Priyanka had also visited Rishi Kapoor in New York a few days ago along with Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Recently, Javed Akhtar was also in Big Apple and paid Rishi Kapoor a visit. The latter was also spotted walking on the streets with friend Anupam Kher and had shared a small video of the same on Instagram.

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

New York,Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free"on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Rishi Kapoor is undergoing medical treatment for a health issue in New York. The senior actor had left the country for treatment in the last week of September and had unfortunately lost his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor the next day.

