Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt spend some girl-time together in New York. Watch video

It is known fact that Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt share a warm friendship. In fact Alia was among the few Bollywood celebs invited to Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ engagement party in Mumbai in August. Now, there’s more proof for their camaraderie as the duo spend some quality girl-time in New York.

In a video clip that is now viral, Priyanka and Alia can be seen coming out of a building together, even as they chat, and get into a vehicle. Soon they can be seen crossing a street and then getting into another building. Here, both are dressed casually -- while Priyanka has a simple jeans and red top on, Alia is also wearing pants and top but her long shirt dominates the look. Alia is currently in the US to be with her boyfriend Ranbir and his parents.

Meanwhile Priyanka, who is unarguably one of most watched Indian celeb globally, was spotted at an awards do in the Big Apple. She stepped out to attend an awards function in New York and naturally drew attention. She was attending an awards function called God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards.

Wearing a beautiful blue suede shirt dress, Priyanka easily stood out. With her hair nearly done in a bun and her minimal makeup teamed with her metallic smokey eyes, Priyanka looked posh. She teamed it with a pair of golden stilettos and accessorised it with a tiny golden drawstring purse. For jewellery too, she kept things simple yet chic, wearing a slim metallic chain paired with diamond studs. Her diamond engagement ring, of course, graced her finger.

Sharing pictures from the show, Priyanka wrote, “Special night with special people.. @godslovenyc @michaelkors congratulations on doing such incredible things and thank you for having me again.” In one of pictures, she can be seen sitting next to Michael Kors.

In other matters, reports suggest that Priyanka and Nick are planning a grand Jodhpur wedding in November this year. The venue is expected to be the impressive Umaid Bhawan. They will also have a fancy wedding shower in New York for all their Hollywood and American friends.

On a recent visit to Mumbai, the couple was seen leaving for Jodhpur. They met at the annual Met Gala awards in 2017. While Nick reportedly proposed to her some time, in the middle of the year in London, they had a formal function in Mumbai in August this year.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 09:42 IST