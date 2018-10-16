Nick Jonas says future with Priyanka Chopra is ‘oh so bright’, shares photo

Amid talk of a November wedding in Jodhpur’s grand Umaid Bhawan, the glamorous couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, never misses a chance to enjoy the outdoors. Nick shared a picture of the two of them together from an outdoors location and wrote: “When the future looks oh so bright... @priyankachopra.”

In the throwback picture, the two are on a vehicle and are looking away from the camera. Given that Priyanka is in London shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, in all probability this seems like it was taken during their trips to Texas and Oklahoma, around Nick’s birthday in September this year. Both are dressed casually and look absolutely at ease with each other.

Around that time, Priyanka and Nick shared a number of pictures from the US countryside and they showed how comfortable they seemed together with their many friends.

On their marriage front, the duo has reportedly zeroed down on Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, where Priyanka is planning her grand Indian wedding, as per a report in Filmfare. In their last visit to India, the two also went scouting for a venue in Jodhpur. The wedding will see only 200 guests which will include some of their closest friends and family members. Priyanka is also planning a grand bridal shower, to be held in New York, prior to her Rajasthan wedding. “Since lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PeeCee is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” the report said.

Priyanka and Nick first met at the MetGala in 2017 and stayed friends for a while. Couple of months later, they met again and acknowledged their feelings for each other. Soon they were often spotted together across the globe and at one such visit to India, in August this year, they made their engagement official. Since then, the globe-trotting couple has been spotted in Mexico, Singapore, Italy, London and the US and kept their fans engaged.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 16:14 IST