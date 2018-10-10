Priyanka Chopra flaunts massive engagement ring, hangs out with Kim Kardashian in New York

Priyanka Chopra pulled out all the stops for the Tiffany Blue Book Collection gala in New York on Tuesday. The actor proudly flaunted her diamond engagement ring, costing approximately Rs 2.1 crore, for all to see as she arrived at the venue, Studio 525, wearing a glittering gown from fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

Priyanka Chopra chose a revealing outfit - a silver low-cut and low-back dress with a thigh high slit - as she attended the party, but it was her ring that grabbed the attention. Priyanka couldn’t keep the smile off her face as she held her statement Tiffany sparkler and posed for pictures.

At the event, Priyanka was joined by Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian West, who was there to support Tiffany & Co. at the launch of their Blue Book Collection. The pair posed for pictures in front of Tiffany’s signature blue wall and looked like the best of friends. While both Priyanka and Kim wore jewellery from Tiffany & Co, the reality TV star opted for a white cut-out gown from Rick Owens that featured a sleeveless top and floor-length skirt.

Priyanka surprised fans not only with her whirlwind romance with fiancé Nick Jonas, but with her elegant engagement ring as well. According to reports, the singer shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in order to shop for Priyanka’s diamond bling. According to a report in People, the 26-year-old got down on one knee to propose to his now-fiancé on July 18, her 36th birthday, in London. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their engagement official with a traditional roka ceremony on August 18 in Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:38 IST