Kim Kardashian in Sabyasachi saree: See her jaw-dropping Indian looks from Vogue India shoot
It seems like with every picture surfacing from Kim Kardashian’s Vogue India photoshoot, the US reality TV star gets a little more Indian. In the latest pics shared by Kim and the magazine, the blonde star showed up in a shimmery red saree from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and a printed Anamika Khanna lehenga choli.fashion and trends Updated: Mar 03, 2018 11:26 IST
Grab a fan and a cold beverage because you’re about to see a lot of Kim Kardashian’s crazy-strong abs, toned legs, and, ahem, cleavage.
The social media and reality TV star’s name is basically synonymous with the word red hot, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she’s given us a fair share of revealing and sexy outfits — most of them red — on her fashion spread in Vogue India’s March 2018 issue. Of course, there are the skintight dresses, but there are plenty of Indian designer looks as well. Keep reading to see them all.
Kim has been rocking traditional Indian wear, from sarees to lehengas, like nobody’s business lately. As if her stunning Anita Dongre lehenga-choli wasn’t enough, Kim donned not one but two more fabulous Indian looks for her photoshoot with the Vogue India.
Draped perfection—Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) takes on red hot sequins in our #March 2018 issue. Photographed by: Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Stylist: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Chris Appleton/The Wall Group (@chrisappleton1). Makeup: Mario Dedivanovic/Blended Strategy (@makeupbymario). Manicurist: Tom Bachik (@tombachik). Production: Christopher Sollinger (@sodachris) Airline partner: Singapore Air (@singaporeair)
On Friday, Kim and the magazine posted pictures on Instagram of the 37-year-old in an outfit that made our jaws drop: A scarlet chiffon saree with sequins from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which put her toned torso on full display. That isn’t to say she couldn’t pull it off, though. In fact, despite it being a supersexy saree choice that was equal parts sultry and swaggy, Kim nailed it, in our opinion.
Kim’s (Out of the Day) #OOTD’s turn heads on the daily, but we’d say this ‘Aakash-tara’ Sabyasachi saree, featuring hand-embroidered metallic sequins and beads, on Kim was a pretty big deal. Per usual, Kim slayed in this look from the designer’s upcoming spring-summer 2018 couture collection, Le Club De Calcutta, and it was the perfect choice for her first saree moment. It was everything but melodrama.
Regal in red : Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) in our #March issue Photographed by: Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Stylist: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Chris Appleton/The Wall Group (@chrisappleton1). Makeup: Mario Dedivanovic/Blended Strategy (@makeupbymario). Manicurist: Tom Bachik (@tombachik). Production: Christopher Sollinger
Kim’s other revealing outfit — a lehenga-inspired wine and oxblood-hued three piece — was an Anamika Khanna ensemble that won our hearts at once. It was both magazine shoot and red carpet perfect. Her theatrical ensemble included a high-waist flowy full-length skirt with a coordinated sleeveless choli and a floor-length jacket for the ultimate royal-esque take on the maxi skirt.
So, is it time you parked your denim skirt and embraced the power of the twirl? According to Kim’s latest look, the answer is a resounding yes. Our only suggestion? Leave the dressy jacket out and style your maxi skirt with sneakers and a hoodie for a fresh 2018 feel. Deal?
