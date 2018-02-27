Kim Kardashian looks like an Indian princess in this Anita Dongre lehenga

Kim Kardashian may be one of the most photographed women in the world and pretty much the undisputed queen of social media (108 million people follow her on Instagram alone!), whose every clothing choice is chronicled and dissected (and spurs a thousand sales). But until Tuesday, when she was unveiled as the cover star of Vogue India’s March, 2018 issue, the US reality TV star and entrepreneur had never before posed for an Indian glossy magazine shoot. And to say she was serving up her signature seductive poses would be an understatement.

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:23pm PST

In a freewheeling interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke on what she loves and hates about her family, while showing off some of spring’s most flirtatious styles.

The cover, which Kim proudly posted on Instagram on Tuesday, had the star showing off her bronzed legs in a plunging black Philipp Plein dress with a thigh split, against a stunning rose wall. With her platinum blonde hair styled in loose beach waves, killer Kardashian-esque stare and that perfectly precise pout, it’s clear she has the quintessential cover girl pose down.

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:00pm PST

The mother-of-three doesn’t just cover the magazine once, she covers it twice: Vogue India shared another photo of her turning up the heat in a gorgeous fiery red waist-nipping dress by Jean Paul Gaultier that accentuated her trademark curves. We are getting major red dress dancer emoji vibes from this photo, are you?

But it is another photograph from Kim that gives her Indian fans what they’d been waiting for.

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:10pm PST

If you thought Kim was going to wow only in a tulle red dress and black silk dress, you were happily mistaken. The 37-year-old painted a pretty picture in her handcrafted almond-hued silk lehenga set by designer Anita Dongre. Wearing almost imperceptible make-up, she paired the Rajasthan-inspired animal motif and gota patti emroidered skirt with a matching dupatta and a deep red and beige choli. Acing the subtle-meets-sweet look, Kim wore heavy chaandbaalis from Estaa.

Talking about her shoot Kim reportedly said, “The saris, the jewellery, the clothes — everything was so beautiful!”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

Getting married this summer or spring and want to get ahead of the pack to pick the perfect bridal lehenga design for your big day? Be it for your pheras or the reception, go for a classic lehenga like Kim’s that will make a statement, but also blend traditional detailing with modern styling.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more