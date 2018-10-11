Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Sophie Turner set squad goals in new pic from New York

Priyanka Chopra appears to have an epic new squad. The 36-year-old actor hung out with friends, actor Sonali Bendre, stylist Mimi Cuttrell and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, elder brother of Priyanka’s fiancé Nick Jonas.

On Thursday, Priyanka shared a photo of her ridiculously cool inner circle from an outing in New York. “Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi ????????” she wrote on Instagram, alongside the photo, showing the women pose near a busy street.

It’s no secret that Priyanka Chopra has a whole lot of cool friendships with other stars, but there’s something special about her relationship with Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing cancer treatment in New York. Over the past couple of days, the pair has shared more than a few great moments together. Only days ago, sweet behind-the-scenes snap from Priyanka and Sonali’s meeting with actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York were shared by the actors on their social media accounts.

Just when Priyanka’s list of friends couldn’t get any starrier, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian West joined her at a party in New York. In a photo she shared on Wednesday, Priyanka is surrounded by plenty of awesome, famous women friends. This marked her first outing with Kim. The pair posed for pictures at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection gala in New York on Tuesday and looked like the best of friends. They were joined by The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan, Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz and singer Mary J Blige.

At the Tiffany party, all eyes were on Priyanka, who wore her massive Rs 2.1 crore engagement ring from Tiffany that her fiancé Nick Jonas gave her. Recently, Priyanka invested in tech start-ups, such as, dating app Bumble.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 19:43 IST