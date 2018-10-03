Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha dance to Loveyatri’s Chogada song. Watch videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s dance moves can put everyone else’s to shame. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to participate in #chogadawithlove, a new social media sensation courtesy of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Loveyatri, starring newcomers, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Like its predecessor, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga challenge, the #chogadawithlove challenge has also become a hit with celebs, garnering videos from the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. In the #chogadawithlove videos posted to Instagram, stars show off dance moves that caricature the lyrics of LoveYatri’s new festive dance number, Chogada.

Priyanka Chopra captured the internet’s heart when she shared this adorable #ChogadaWithLove video along with a post that read, “From these cuties and me to the team of #Loveyatri, here’s my #ChogadaWithLove challenge... Wishing you all the best @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial! #LoveTakesOver.”

Unsurprisingly, Priyanka’s video earned the stamp of approval from tons of fans and followers, including one, who commented, “LOOK AT YOU PRIYANKA! Your entire face lights up when you’re around children because you are one IM SHOOK.”

Loveyatri’s new dance challenge seems to have become a hit with celebrities. While there is no lack of entertainment in the flashy, colourful dance clip she shared on Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t really star in her giggle-inducing #chogadawithlove video. Instead of grooving to the song herself, Sonakshi expertly edited her face onto the dancers of Justin Bieber’s famous Sorry music video.

“Kyuki self love naam ki bhi cheez hoti hai, i express mine with dance and just by being my crazy self!!! So heres my #chogadachallenge! Allllll the best @aaysharma, @warinahussain and @skfilmsofficial ?? #loveyatri #chogadawithlove #lovetakesover,” Sonakshi captioned the video, which was equal parts amazing and hilarious.

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora too joined a number of fellow stars, such as actors Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and tennis player Sania Mirza, as she posted a video of her dancing to Chogada. In the video, Malaika is killing it with her #chogadawithlove moves, as her friend, VJ Anusha Dandekar, does her best to keep up.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took the “Mill jaaye mujhko agar saath tera, toh bhoolun main saara jahaan” lyrics from the Chogada song pretty literally, when she performed her own twist of the #chogadawithlove challenge with her friends, while sporting matching black crop tops.

“Haha!! So our current obsession is #chogada here’s some #chogadawithlove literally the first and last takes with my girlies @poonamandpriyanka ?? which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!! @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial all the best for #loveyatri #lovetakesover,” Jacqueline shared with her post.

Check out the #chogadawithlove videos uploaded by Riteish Deshmukh and Sania Mirza below:

Salman Khan-produced Loveyatri focusses on a love story set around the annual Navratri festival in Gujarat. The film will introduce two new actors -- Aayush Sharma (who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita) and Warina Hussain. Written by Naren Bhatt and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film releases on Friday, October 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 16:58 IST