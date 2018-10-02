Ranveer Singh’s take on Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga challenge is hilarious

After tons of celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, accepted Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga challenge, Ranveer Singh couldn’t resist getting in on the fun. Almost two weeks after filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ranbir Kapoor nominated Ranveer, the Simbaa actor on Monday took to Instagram to share how he completed the Sui Dhaaga challenge. The viral challenge is as a simple as it sound: Celebrities have to thread a needle as quickly as possible.

If you’ve been on Instagram in the past month, chances are you’ve scrolled past one (or — let’s be real — like, 10) videos of celebrities doing the Sui Dhaaga challenge. While some stars have flawlessly nailed the popular challenge (we see you, Janhvi Kapoor), others have gone a bit, er, over the top with their interpretations (watch Shah Rukh Khan’s video). But Ranveer Singh’s Sui Dhaaga challenge is not what you’d expect it to be.

While we still can’t decide whether Ranveer’s Sui Dhaaga challenge is hilarious or simply random, we admit it is original. Ranveer gave a glimpse of his challenge on his Instagram Story, writing along with a still from the film, “My Sui-dhaaga challenge was trying to get tickets for it on Sunday night! Congrats @yrf #maneeshsharma @sharatkatariya @varundvn @anushkasharma !im_anilmehta Lovely film and performances @suidhaagafilm.”

Ranveer Singh has worked in films such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat among others. Produced by Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment, Ranveer’s next Simmba, where he stars opposite Sara Ali Khan, is scheduled to release on December 28. He will also be seen in Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt -- the 2019 musical drama is directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Akhtar’s Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions.

