Shah Rukh Khan’s too smart to lose a Sui Dhaaga challenge. Watch this funny video

After Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma threw a Sui Dhaaga challenge to all, a number of Bollywood celebs have attempted it but nobody owned it like Shah Rukh Khan.

bollywood Updated: Sep 20, 2018 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan,Anushka Sharma,Varun Dhawan
This is how Shah Rukh Khan won the Sui Dhaaga challenge!(Instagram)

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to do things differently. In fact, given how sharp he is, one only expects something witty and intelligent from him always, including when he took on Sui Dhaaga challenge.

We know that Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have thrown a Sui Dhaaga challenge to their film colleagues and fans to thread a needle. Among the first to accept was actor Akshay Kumar (who was challenged by Varun) but he failed miserably. Seeing a contemporary struggle with the needle and the thread, Shah Rukh decided he would give the challenge a spin. So, while accepting Anushka’s challenge and wishing the team well, Shah Rukh brought out a huge needle (with a huge hole that could allow even a fly to go past), he easily threaded the needle.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote: “@AnushkaSharma challenge done my way. Love u and all the best for Sui Dhaaga. May everyone’s hard work & belief be appreciated and rewarded.”

In the video featuring Akshay, to the count of 10, he can be seen trying to put the thread in the eye of the needle. Of course, he fails and not just in the stipulated 10 seconds, he struggles with it for the next couple of seconds too.

Since then, many more celebs have taken the challenge, with many winning and some losing. Among the ones to win were Alia Bhatt (who competed against Sadak 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor), Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor (both were competing with each other and both won).

In the promotional video, shared by Anushka and Virat earlier, the Sui Dhaaga duo can be seen playfully fighting about wanting to thread the needle. Seconds later, they declare that they can do it, what about rest of us? Soon, they throw open the challenge to all.

Sui Dhaaga is set to release on September 28. The film is about a young man Mauji who is encouraged by his wife Mamta to launch a business of his own. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 09:48 IST

