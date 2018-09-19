Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win the Sui Dhaaga challenge, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to go next

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently promoting their film Sui Dhaaga, with help from their friends in the industry. The Sui Dhaaga challenge video sees Varun explain how the first one among Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor to thread a needle in 10 seconds wins the task. In the video, Alia and Aditya both struggle to achieve this and Alia wins. The two then nominate Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor to take up the task.

Varun shared the video and captioned it, “This one was very very close. See @aliaabhatt vs #adityaroykapoor. Who do u think win’s ? #suidhaagachallenge.”

Responding to Alia and Aditya’s challenge, Karan and Ranbir both sit down to take the challenge. Karan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Thanks for nominating us @aliaa08 ! We accept the #suidhaagachallenge and further nominate @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Best of luck @AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn.”

In the video, the two are seen speaking in Hindi and accepting the challenge by singing a song about thread and needle. The two then try hard, and struggle with the thread and needle too. They finally succeed and then nominate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Varun and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga is set to release on September 28. The film is about a young man Mauji who is encouraged by his wife Mamta to launch a business of his own. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 21:45 IST