Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s PDA is a victory for paparazzi. See new video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport, where the paparazzi’s hounding paid off and the couple hugged for the camera before departing in separate cars.

In a video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the Indian cricketer and his actor wife can be exiting the airport terminal. They’re blinded by flashing cameras, but luckily they’re wearing dark glasses, even though it is dark outside.

But to everyone’s delight, the two hug briefly before heading out in separate cars. When someone asks Virat if Anushka will be travelling with him, he can even be heard saying that no, she’s already left.

In a recent interview, Anushka said that the key to their relationship is that they do not let their professions come in between and live life like any other normal couple.

"We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time we try and find time to do something together. We don't take our professions or our career too seriously. "We don't draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world it is about our professions. But in reality it is just normal. It is as normal as any one would be in a relationship. We don't see each other in terms of our profession," Anushka said during a session at the India Today Mind Rocks 2018.

She was promoting her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga: Made In India at the event along with co-star Varun Dhawan.

Varun described Virat as one of the most humble persons he has ever met. "He is really humble. I knew him even before I became friends with Anushka. He is very down to earth and a great player," he added.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot last year in December in Italy.

