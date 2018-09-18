Akshay Kumar attempts to thread a needle, fails miserably at Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga challenge. Watch video

Yash Raj Film’s Sui Dhaaga, starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, will release on September 28 and the film’s promotions have been on for a while now. The film’s lead cast has been seen at reality shows, doing interesting videos like celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a Ganpati made of thread and more.

Now, the duo has thrown a challenge to their colleagues to thread a needle. While Anushka challenged her colleague in many films Shah Rukh Khan, Varun has challenged Akshay Kumar. While Shah Rukh is still to respond, Akshay has gladly taken the challenge.

Sharing a video of himself, trying to thread a needle, he wrote: “Jiska kaam ussi ko saaje, aur kare toh thengaa maaje. Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt.”

जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬

Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018

He further nominated Sachin Tendulkar to try his hand at it.

In the video, to the count of 10, Akshay can be seen trying to put the thread in the eye of the needle. Of course, he fails and not just in the stipulated 10 seconds, he struggles with it for the next couple of seconds too.

In the promotional video, shared by Anushka and Virat, the Sui Dhaaga duo can be seen playfully fighting about wanting to thread the needle. Seconds later, they declare that they can do it, what about us? Soon, they throw open the challenge to all.

Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone.

So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/ZuYdEaHjRO — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2018

Varun and Anushka play Mauji and Mamta, a tailor and a seamstress who does embroidery respectively, who dream to make a name for themselves. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country and also to the local artisans who have made India proud around the world with their skills.

Excited about the innovative idea, the October star added that this idea is a tribute to the extremely talented artisans and craftsmen of India. A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun and Anushka has been paired for the first time and have become the most awaited, freshest on-screen jodi of 2018.

