After Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao nails Sui Dhaaga challenge. Watch video

If you haven’t seen a video of a Bollywood celebrity doing the Sui Dhaaga challenge, then you probably you are not on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga challenge is everywhere (is there even a star in Bollywood right now who is not doing the Sui Dhaaga challenge?).

Many famous faces, including actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar, have shared creative and entertaining videos of them attempting the Sui Dhaaga challenge. As part of the challenge, they had to thread a needle as quick as possible. While Shah Rukh Khan (who somehow managed to make it a little funny) and Janhvi Kapoor won the challenge, another actor has taken on the Sui Dhaaga challenge and done well -- Rajkummar Rao.

After actor Anil Kapoor enlisted Rajkummar for the popular challenge, the Stree actor uploaded a video of him threading a needle with a few second to Twitter, on Tuesday. Watch it here:

After taking the plunge, Rajkummar Rao also nominated actor Shraddha Kapoor to take on the challenge.

“Thank you @AnilKapoor sir for nominating me. All the best @Varun_dvn & @AnushkaSharma for #SuiDhaaga. Can’t wait to watch it. I nominate @ShraddhaKapoor for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge,” Rajkummar wrote along with the video, where he credited to his tailoring skills to his role as a tailor in Stree.

Rajkummar new film, Stree, is continuing its fantastic run at the box office. The film has made Rs 116 crore at the box office so far. The horror-comedy is about a female ghost who visits the town of Chanderi during the festival season and targets men.

Rajkummar is shooting Made In China in Ahmedabad, at present. He will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 15:42 IST