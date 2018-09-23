Janhvi Kapoor takes the Sui Dhaaga challenge and wins easily, watch video

Looks like Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga challenge has picked up momentum. The latest Bollywood celeb to take the challenge is Janhvi Kapoor and what’s more is that not only has she succeeded in doing it, she has done in rather quickly.

Late on Saturday, the young actor shared a video, which features her sister Khushi and her. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote: “#suidhagachallenge !!!! Thank you @shashankkhaitan for nominating me. I further nominate @ishaan95 @warinahussain and @aaysharma to do this challenge So excited to watch the film ??#suidhaga @varundvn @anushkasharma.”

In the video, she says: Thank you Shashank for nominating me for the Sui Dhaaga challenge. I am going to put this dhaaga in this sui (she actually mixed up her sui and dhaaga bit first) and Khushi is going to do it with me and we are going to see who can do it quick. Ready, set go.”

Soon after, she is excited as she accomplishes her goal and says: Oh My God, I did it. I did it in like one second and I think I beat everyone.” When Khushi interjects, Janhvi quickly comes in: Yea, you lost it, it is okay.”

Janhvi then nominates her Dhadak co-star Ishan Khatter, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma to take the challenge. She also says she understand how exciting and hectic the release of one’s first film can be. She adds that this (Sui Dhaaga challenge) is a fun challenge and they can take it and concentrate on work and get away from all the stress.

Janhvi’s attempt comes after a number of Bollywood personalities attempted it. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. While Akshay, who was among the first to take the challenge failed at it, others like Alia, Karan and Ranbir sailed through. However, it was Shah Rukh who was the smartest of them all--knowing it would be a challenge for him too, he got himself a big needle (with a huge hole, of course) and threaded the needle with comfort.

Sui Dhaaga, an upcoming YRF film, has been directed by Sharad Katariya. The film, which tells the story of a struggling middle class tailor and his seamstress wife who helps with embroidery. It shows how together they dare to dream big, turn entrepreneurs and start a small venture of their own. The film releases on September 28.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 10:53 IST