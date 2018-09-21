New Sui Dhaaga song Sab Badhiya Hai shows Varun Dhawan dancing like there’s no tomorrow

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, stars of the upcoming Sui Dhaaga, have shared a new song from the film, titled Sab Badhiya Hai. In his tweet, Varun wrote that the entire song was shot in just eight hours, and by the looks of it, this happened recently.

The video begins with Varun (playing himself and not his character, Mauji) trying to convince executives to release a new song on YouTube to capitalise on the festive atmosphere around Ganesh Chaturthi. He’s seen having a long discussion with the faceless men, who refuse to listen to him. Annoyed, Varun storms off, promising that he’ll do it himself.

Sab Badhiya Hai is a peppy number whose video features Varun dancing in different settings, repeating the words ‘sab badhiya hai (It’s all good)”. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Salman Ali, and written by Varun Grover, Anu Malik, who also composed the music.

Varun and Anushka have been busy at work, promoting the film ahead of its September 28 release. As a part of the promotions, they’ve initiated a ‘sui dhaaga challenge’, which has seen several of their industry contemporaries such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan attempting (and sometimes failing) to thread a needle.

The film got some free publicity recently when memes of Anushka’s character flooded the internet following the release of the trailer.

The film is about a young man Mauji who is encouraged by his wife Mamta to launch a business of his own. The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 11:00 IST