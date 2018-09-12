Anushka Sharma recreates the hilarious Sui Dhaaga meme on Indian Idol to perfection. Watch

Anushka Sharma would never have imagined that a scene from Sui Dhaga would become such a big it on the internet. After the trailer of the film was revealed last month, the internet was flooded with memes of a crying Anushka earnestly raising her arm. From getting her face plastered on the Statue of Liberty or taking over a basket ball game or even getting elated at meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Anushka was a huge hit.

The actor recently recreated the same expression on the sets of Indian Idol and it was no less hilarious. She was on the show to promote her film with co-star Varun Dhawan.

It may be recalled that the cry-face Mamta wasn’t the only expression that netizens picked on--Anushka’s rather pensive and reflective look was also picked to be made into a meme and that too is no less amusing.

Sui Dhaaga is an upcoming film by Yashraj Films, which tells the story of a small-town couple, Mauji and Mamta, who dream big . From being a talented tailor (played by Varun) doing a good-for-nothing job at a retailer to becoming an entrepreneur and owning a garment business of his own, the movie tells the couple’s inspiring story. The film takes inspiration from Make in India campaign and weaves a heart-warming tale. Anushka plays Mauji’s seamstress wife in the film.

Sui Dhaaga’s promotion campaign too have been very colourful--a look at their social media handle shows colourful threads, weaves and more. The film releases on September 28.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 12:42 IST