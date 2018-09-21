Amitabh Bachchan teases Anushka Sharma about her flying kisses for Virat Kohli on TV. Watch video

Trust Amitabh Bachchan to tease someone with a straight face. Well, that is exactly what he did on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati ,where he teased Anushka Sharma about her PDA with Virat Kohli.

The Sui Dhaaga team of Varun Dhawan and Anushka were on the show to promote their upcoming film. In a segment, Amitabh asked a participant if she watches cricket, to which the lady replied that she doesn’t. Then, he said that we all know that Anushka watches cricket. Anushka explained to the lady (who looked bit confused) that her husband is a cricketer and that she watches cricket to see him. To this, Amitabh said in jest: Kewal unko dekhne ke kiye?” A blushing Anushka then said that she watches cricket to support the team, too. It is then that Amitabh teased her by saying how everyone notices what all happens on TV; then he enacted how she is in the habit of sending flying kisses to Virat on field, much to the amusement of the crowd. Anushka could not control her laughter. Seated among the audience was Varun, who seemed to be having a good time.

Sui Dhaaga, a Yash Raj production, tells the story of a struggling middle class tailor and his seamstress wife who helps with embroidery. It shows how together they dare to dream big, turn entrepreneurs and start a small venture of their own. The journey is anything but easy; they must face his parents’ opposition to the idea, physical hardships and other obstacles in the way. However, both Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka) never really lose hope. The film has been directed by Sharad Katariya, who earned his stripes with the delectable Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Anushka and Varun have been promoting their film with gusto. As part of the promotions, they threw a Sui Dhaaga challenge to their colleagues from the film industry as well as others. Among the first to take the challenge, which was to thread a needle, was Akshay Kumar who failed miserably. The next to attempts were by Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. While the first three passed the test, Aditya failed to do so. However, there’s one actor who outsmarted them all and that was Shah Rukh Khan. Accepting the challenge and after having seen how his contemporary Akshay had struggled with it, SRK outwitted the Sui Dhaaga team by using an oversized needle (with a big hole) and threaded it with ease.

Sui Dhaaga releases on September 28.

