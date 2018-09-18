Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan’s first look as the biggest thug of all. Watch video

Thugs of Hindostan makers unveiled the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from the film on Tuesday. After the logo of Thugs of Hindostan was released on Monday, Yash Raj Films, makers of the epic action-adventure film introduced Big B as Khudabaksh. The motion poster of Amitabh’s larger than life avatar was shared by actor Aamir Khan on his Twitter handle and read, “The biggest thug of all !!! Love, a.”

“Wading through storms & battles, the commander of Thugs has arrived. Amitabh Bachchan as #Khudabaksh,” reads the description along the motion poster shared by YRF. Take a look at Thugs of Hindostan’s Khudabaksh below:

Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, is shaping up to be the studio’s most ambitious film ever. YRF will release motion pictures for lead characters in the coming days, which will lead up to a teaser. Touted as India’s answer to Pirates of the Caribbean, the animated logo has similar iconography, with swords and emblems merging into each other to reveal the steely title: Thugs of Hindostan.

Curiously, though, it is not Aamir who has received top billing but Amitabh. Aamir, who has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits in Dangal, 3 Idiots and PK, said that he was starstruck working opposite Amitabh.

Thugs of Hindostan has been budgeted at approximately Rs 300 crore. “Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that. I am playing a character who cannot be trusted at all – [so it’s the] very opposite of Dangal … He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that,” Aamir earlier told South China Morning Post about the film.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who also directed Aamir in Dhoom 3, the film has been shot aboard ships, too. Said an insider, “Since sea and ships play an integral part in the plot, Aamir as well as (producer) Aditya Chopra were sure that they would go all out to present the biggest spectacle that Hindi cinema has ever witnessed. The film’s budgets are yet to be ascertained, but the cost for the two ships easily runs into several crores.”

That’s how two mammoth ships — weighing two lakh kilos — were built by over 1,000 people, including international designers and ship makers. “It took over a year to build these two ships off the coast of Malta (in Europe). Director Vijay Krishna Acharya wanted to go the whole hog in terms of scale and create a huge visual experience. Authenticity and aesthetics have both been kept in mind given the fact that it’s a period film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 12:32 IST