Isha Ambani engagement: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra arrive at Lake Como. See pics

Ever since the chatter about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming wedding at Italy’s Lake Como began, it looks like other Indian celebs have also developed a fascination for the place. It is the chosen destination for Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s engagement with Anand Piramal.

The three-day Isha and Anand engagement ceremony was to begin from Friday. The Indian celebrities expected to attend are Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many more.

Among the stars who have already been spotted at the venue are Anil, Janhvi, Manish Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra with her fiancé Nick Jonas. Several others like Karan, Khushi and Sonam were spotted at the airport.

On Friday, Manish shared pictures of himself with Priyanka and Nick. Posting one, he wrote: “With the fabulous and charming couple @priyankachopra @nickjonas all of us in #handcrafted #manishmalhotralabel #timeless #manishmalhotraworld #lakecomo @mmalhotraworld.”

Priyanka looked gorgeous in an embellished, subdued sienna coloured sari, paired with simple jewellery and side-swept hair. Nick looked dapper in a black sherwani and a pastel kurta, which complimented Priyanka’s look. Manish also looked handsome in a black outfit.

The designer shared a couple of insta-stories too; one of them featured a beautiful view of Lake Como in the background with Priyanka smiling beautifully in the foreground. Manish captioned it, “Love her smile. Fabulous Fun Stunning @priyankachopra in @mmalhotraworld.”

Isha’s engagement ceremony kicked off on September 21, and it is expected to be a grand three-day affair. Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick also made their first public appearance in India at Isha’s twin brother, Akash Ambani’s engagement to Shloka Mehta.

Lake Como is a picturesque town located in Lombardy, northern Italy, in the lap of the Alps. It is is particularly known for its pristine lake, its beautiful beaches, landscapes and well-maintained neighbouring villages, making it a huge tourist attraction. The place is also home to many Hollywood A-listers including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta Jones.

