At Isha Ambani’s engagement in Italy, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look simply stunning. See pics

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement ceremony at Lake Como, which is scheduled to take place on September 21, will be graced by celebrities from different worlds and it includes Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas too.

Also present at the function will be Manish Malhotra, who is already there and has shared a picture from Como with Priyanka and Nick. The celebrity couple will be gracing the occasion wearing Manish’s designed clothes. Posting the picture, which shows Priyanka in a sari and Nick in an Indian wear, he wrote, “With the fabulous and charming couple @priyankachopra @nickjonas all of us in #handcrafted #manishmalhotralabel #timeless #manishmalhotraworld #lakecomo @mmalhotraworld.”

Priyanka looked gorgeous in an embellished subdued sienna coloured sari paired with simple jewellery and side-swept hair. Nick looked dapper in a black sherwani and a pastel kurta, which complimented Priyanka’s look. Manish also looked handsome in a black outfit.

The designer shared a couple of insta-stories too; one of them featured a beautiful view of Lake Como in the background and Priyanka smiling beautifully in the foreground. Manish captioned it, “Love her smile. Fabulous Fun Stunning @priyankachopra in @mmalhotraworld.”

Isha’s engagement ceremony kicked off on September 21, and it is expected to be a grand three-day affair, to be held in Lake Como. Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick also made their first public appearance in India at Isha’s twin brother, Akash Ambani’s engagement to Shloka Mehta.

Talking of engagements, Priyanka and Nick too made their engagement official this August in a private roka ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, who first met at Met Gala in 2017, has since been travelling the world—from New York, Mexico, Los Angeles, Oklahoma to Texas.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 22:14 IST