Nick Jonas on falling in love with Priyanka Chopra: We connected over love for family, faith

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are definitely on top of the world and in top form too. Every step they take seems to be in the right direction. Nick has, of late, been speaking to the media about his relationship with Priyanka. After his much publicised tell-all interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show, he has now spoken to E! News’s Jason Kennedy.

On being asked what it is about Priyanka that make him realised that she was the person for him, Nick replied: “So many things... I can go on and get all mushy but the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our live together.”

To Jason’s query about their Mumbai ceremony and moms’ dancing, Nick said, “It’s a lot of love. We had a beautiful time, we went to India and did a beautiful roka ceremony. It sort of combined the two families, her side and my side.”

In his earlier interview to Jimmy, Nick had revealed how it wasn’t as if they fell in love immediately after they walked together at the Met Gala in 2017. Quite unlike the manner in which it was speculated in the media, it took them many months before they realised how they felt for each other.

Talking about how their story began, Nick said he met Priyanka through a friend. The initial introduction led to the two texting each other but they didn’t actually meet till May 2017 when they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two “had a great time,” he also insisted they went only as friends. “Our lives were kind of taking us in different places,” he told Jimmy.

Over the next few weeks while the media questioned them about a budding romance, Nick said he and Priyanka were just friends. “People would ask us, in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’ And the answer was no. People thought we were being coy, and so did we, until we cut to, now we’re engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself. We then met up a couple of months ago, five months ago now, and it was kind of immediate. We just knew it was right and jumped right in.”

Since August this year, when the couple made their engagement official, they have certainly become one of the most-sought after celeb couple in the world. Be it their intercontinental romance, their many public appearances, their engagement or simply their time out with friends, fans are always ready for more. On Sunday that went, Nick celebrated his 26th birthday and Priyanka shared a picture of her giving him a peck. Later, they were snapped sharing a kiss in public at a concert in Los Angeles. Priyanka also shared pictures of them in the US countryside--one picture from Oklahoma and another from Dallas, Texas.

Clearly, Nick and Priyanka, are in the best phase of their lives.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 10:05 IST